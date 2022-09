Over 1 Million Transactions Performed At Bucharest Stock Exchange In Jan-Aug 2022, 42% More YoY

Over 1 Million Transactions Performed At Bucharest Stock Exchange In Jan-Aug 2022, 42% More YoY. More than 1 million transactions were carried out on the regulated market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) between January and August 2022, 42% more than 715,000 transactions performed between January and August 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]