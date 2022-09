Morphosis Capital Readies to Launch 2nd Fund Toward Late 2023

Morphosis Capital Readies to Launch 2nd Fund Toward Late 2023. The team behind private equity fund Morphosis Capital is readying to launch the second fund under this name, toward the end of 2023, and its size is likely to top the EUR50 million of the first fund, explained Andrei Gemeneanu, co-founder and managing partner at Morphosis (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]