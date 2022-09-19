(P) World’s Top Scorer in IBDP Examinations from International School of Bucharest

(P) World’s Top Scorer in IBDP Examinations from International School of Bucharest. ISB is proud to introduce the world’s top scorer Tudor Durnescu., who did an exceptional job in the International Baccalaureate May 2022 Examination Session, scoring maximum points (45/45). More than 173,000 students from 3,090 schools in 150 countries registered for the IB May 2022 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]