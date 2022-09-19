Moldovan airline HiSky introduces direct flights between Bucharest and Brussels
Moldovan airline HiSky said it would add a new international route to its portfolio in November, connecting the Romanian and Belgian capitals. The first Bucharest-Brussels flight will be operated on Friday, November 4. In the first phase, the air carrier will fly from Bucharest to Brussels (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]