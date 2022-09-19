More than 100 old books, manuscripts and documents discovered in the attic of a church in Mediaș



More than 100 old books, manuscripts and documents discovered in the attic of a church in Mediaș.

A trove of books, manuscripts, and old documents, some 1,200 years old, was recently discovered in the attic of the St. Margaret Evangelical Church in Mediaș by a team of researchers led by Prof. Dr. Adinel Dincă from the Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj. The Batthyaneum Library in Alba Iulia has (...)