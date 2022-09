OMV Petrom Installs Photovoltaic Panels In 110 OMV And Petrom Filling Stations In Romania In EUR3M Investments

OMV Petrom Installs Photovoltaic Panels In 110 OMV And Petrom Filling Stations In Romania In EUR3M Investments. OMV Petrom, the largest integrated energy company in South-Eastern Europe, has installed photovoltaic panels in 110 OMV and Petrom filling stations in Romania and almost EUR3 million were invested in this project so far. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]