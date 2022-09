KINOdiseea International Youth Film Festival reaches Tulcea

KINOdiseea International Youth Film Festival reaches Tulcea. The International film festival for young audiences – KINOdiseea is coming to Tulcea between September 22 and 25 at the Jean Bart Theater and Casa Avramide, bringing nine films and three workshops for children. Audiences of all ages can enjoy the movies featured in the 2022 edition of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]