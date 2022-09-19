EC wants energy consumption reduction measures, Romania’s already lowest in Europe

EC wants energy consumption reduction measures, Romania’s already lowest in Europe. The average Romanian consumed 2.7 MWh in 2020, placing the country last in a ranking measuring energy consumption per capita in Europe. By comparison, Ukraine’s average per capita energy consumption in the same year stood at 2.8 MWh, while Germans consumed 6.4 MWh per inhabitant in the same (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]