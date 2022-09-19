Alexandra Segal is the winning pianist of the George Enescu International Competition 2022

Alexandra Segal is the winning pianist of the George Enescu International Competition 2022. The winner of the piano section, and runners-up, as well as the most interesting original compositions, were awarded at the gala marking the end of a memorable edition of the George Enescu International Competition 2022 on Sunday, September 18. Alexandra Segal, representing Israel, won the