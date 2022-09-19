Shares of Romanian developer One United Properties got upgraded by FTSEThe shares of One United Properties (BVB: ONE), a major Romanian investor and developer of residential, mixed-use and office real estate, were upgraded within the FTSE Global Equity Index Series for Emerging Europe from the small-cap to mid-cap category, effective September 19. The upgrade is (...)
Romanians bought fewer housing units this summerThe number of individual housing units sold in Romania during the summer months (June, July and August) dropped by 14% to 42,154 this year, Economica.net reported. However, the annual decline in the year-to-date period is rather small. The rising interest rates, higher inflation and (...)
Romania launches EUR 700 mln auction for 5G frequency bandsRomania's Communications Regulatory Authority (ANCOM) announced that it has launched the auction for the radio spectrum dedicated to new generation 5G electronic communications services. It expects to obtain a minimum of EUR 693 for the licenses that will be valid over the next 25 years. Under (...)