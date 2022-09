Allianz-Tiriac Underwritings Double YoY To RON1.6B In January-June 2022

Allianz-Tiriac Underwritings Double YoY To RON1.6B In January-June 2022. Allianz-Tiriac reported underwritings of RON1.6 billion in January-June 2022, double against the same period of 2021, in line with data from company representatives. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]