Peugeot Dealer Eurial Invest Appoints Lucian Visan CEO. Eurial Invest, the local dealer of Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles and Opel, has appointed Lucian Visan as the new chief executive officer of the company, effective September 1. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]