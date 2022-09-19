Help Net and Farmexim Owner Creates New Company to Provide Services to Pharmaceutical Businesses

Help Net and Farmexim Owner Creates New Company to Provide Services to Pharmaceutical Businesses. PHOENIX group, the shareholder of Help Net pharmacies and the drug wholesaler Farmexim, has set up a new company - EL Pharma, in 2021, which will provide services to companies in the pharmaceutical sector, from promotion to representation and logistics (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]