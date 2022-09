Synlab Medical Laboratories Sees 70% Growth in Revenue to Almost RON70M in 2021

Synlab Medical Laboratories, a company present in Romania since 2005, ended 2021 almost RON70 million revenue, Finance Ministry data show, an increase of 71% compared with the previous year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]