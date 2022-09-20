Satu Mare Airport in northwestern Romania undergoes EUR 87.5 mln modernization

Satu Mare Airport in northwestern Romania undergoes EUR 87.5 mln modernization. Satu Mare International Airport in northwestern Romania, managed by Satu Mare County Council, will invest RON 433 mln (EUR 87.5 mln) for modernization works. The financing is secured from European Union’s budget (under ERDF) and supplemented by allocations from the state budget and the local (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]