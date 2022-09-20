Romanian group TeraPlast suspends residential project amid prohibitive cost of inputs

Romanian group TeraPlast (BVB: TRP) put on ice plans to develop a residential project on the site of a relocated factory in the central part of Bistrița city. The company ironically cited the increase in the prices of construction materials, combined with the accelerated