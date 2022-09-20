With a gross profit margin of 27%, Greek retailer Jumbo puts investments on hold
Sep 20, 2022
With a gross profit margin of 27%, Greek retailer Jumbo puts investments on hold.
Announcing double-digit sales growth rates at aggregated levels and a fabulous 27% gross profit margin (38% in Romania) in the first half of 2022, Greek retailer Jumbo complains about the lack of macroeconomic predictability and rising prices and puts on hold any investment plans after 2023. (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]