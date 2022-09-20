Shares of Romanian developer One United Properties got upgraded by FTSE

Shares of Romanian developer One United Properties got upgraded by FTSE. The shares of One United Properties (BVB: ONE), a major Romanian investor and developer of residential, mixed-use and office real estate, were upgraded within the FTSE Global Equity Index Series for Emerging Europe from the small-cap to mid-cap category, effective September 19. The upgrade is (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]