President Iohannis immune to criticism of his "Educated Romania" initiative

President Iohannis immune to criticism of his "Educated Romania" initiative. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, speaking at a UN conference about education, assured that Romania "remains committed to adjusting its education system to the current and emerging challenges" through the strategy developed under "the most inclusive public consultations process" that involved (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]