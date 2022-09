Romania’s Heated Tobacco Product Exports Top Cigarette Exports in 2021

Romania's exports of heated tobacco products in 2021 reached RON723 million, overshooting cigarette exports, which totaled RON617 million, but locally cigarettes still dominate in the preferences of 5 million adult consumers, according to Philip Morris (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]