Romania Likely to End 2022 with First Major Solar Power Parks Installed after 2014 Market Freeze

Romania Likely to End 2022 with First Major Solar Power Parks Installed after 2014 Market Freeze. The most powerful developers on the market say there are real chances for 2022 to end with the first new MW installed in the system after an investment drought in the solar energy area since 2014 and an almost one-decade crunch in terms of wind power (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]