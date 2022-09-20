Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars

Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars. Imaculat/Immaculate, directed by Monica Stan and George Chiper-Lillemark, is Romania's proposal for the "Best International Feature Film" category of the 2023 Oscars, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC) announced. The feature received three awards at last year's Venice Film Festival, including the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]