EY: Climate change affects us all and financial institutions must work closely with industries to accelerate actions



The COP26 summit of November 2021 saw over 450 financial institutions commit to aligning more than $130t of capital with Paris Agreement targets by 2050. That will require $32t of investment across a range of sectors and geographies by 2030 – above and beyond the cost of ”business as usual”... (...)