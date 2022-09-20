Clifford Chance advises Actis on the launch of Rezolv Energy and Rezolv’s 450 MW onshore wind transaction marking its entry into Romania



International law firm Clifford Chance has advised Actis, a leading global investor in sustainable infrastructure, on the launch of its portfolio business Rezolv Energy, an independent clean energy, power producer into Central and South Eastern Europe. This launch was marked by Rezolv Energy’s (...)