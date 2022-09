Liberty Galati launches its first Greensteel university module

Liberty Galati launches its first Greensteel university module. LIBERTY Galați – in partnership with Dunărea de Jos University of Galați – has launched its first GREENSTEEL learning module for Romanian students. Starting in October 2022, the University will integrate the GREENSTEEL module, which allows students to learn about climate change and cutting-edge (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]