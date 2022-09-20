Oasis Group kicks off works at second phase of Prima Shopping Center project in Sibiu

Oasis Group kicks off works at second phase of Prima Shopping Center project in Sibiu. Oasis Retail Development & Consulting said it kicked off works at the second development phase of the Prima Shopping Center project in Sibiu, a total investment of EUR 30 million. Prima Shopping Center is located on an 18-hectare plot in the northern part of Sibiu, next to the Hornbach DIY (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]