September 20, 2022

Bucharest wine festival: 3 days of wine tasting, gastronomy, and live music at the Peasant Museum
Bucharest wine festival: 3 days of wine tasting, gastronomy, and live music at the Peasant Museum.

This weekend, September 23-25, the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant is hosting VIN(o) la MȚR, the only outdoor wine festival in Bucharest. The organizers say the event is “a celebration of conviviality and friendship that brings to the good wine lovers of Bucharest a new, fresh air and a (...)

Deloitte: Increasing Share Of Employees Whose Roles Changed Following Implementation Of Intelligent Automation Solutions The share of employees across the globe who have seen their roles change following the implementation of intelligent automation solutions continues to rise and reaches 34% versus 23% in 2020 as per the latest edition of Deloitte Automation with Intelligence survey conducted in 34 countries, (...)

Agra Asigurari Unveils Platform For Issuing Agricultural Policies Agra Asigurari, the company that introduced digitalization in the agricultural insurance sector, has announced the launch on the Romanian market of a platform intended for brokers for issuing agricultural policies.

Romanian CEC Bank adds multicurrency card to its portfolio Romanian state-owned CEC Bank launched a multicurrency debit card that gives customers direct access to accounts in ten currencies, including the euro and the US dollar. The lender said users could make payments and withdrawals without fees and costs associated with currency exchange. “The (...)

Largest pet shop network in Romania targets higher sales this year amid expansion Animax, the largest pet shop network on the Romanian market, expects a 15% rise in turnover this year compared to 2021 amid expansion at the national level. The retailer announced the opening of two new stores in September and plans for six more by the end of the year. Animax opened a new (...)

Romanian salt exports spike amid Russia-Ukraine war Romanian salt exports to Central and Eastern Europe have registered a significant increase this year, filling the gaps left by Ukrainian exporters. Hungary, Slovakia, the Republic of Moldova, Bulgaria and Poland have imported more Romanian salt this year, but the internal market also absorbed (...)

ForMin Aurescu attends B9 meeting in New York on recent developments in Ukraine and their impact on European and Euro-Atlantic security The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participated, on Tuesday, in New York, in a meeting in the Bucharest 9 format, organized on the sidelines of participating in the high-level segment of the UN General Assembly, the discussions aimed, among other things, at the recent developments (...)

Iohannis: Ruling coalition works, Government works, too President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) are trying to profile themselves on topical issues, sometimes before consulting with the coalition partner, but this does not represent a “catastrophe”. He stressed that both the (...)

 


