Animax Announces Two New Pet Shop Openings In Over EUR100,000 Investment

Animax Announces Two New Pet Shop Openings In Over EUR100,000 Investment. Pet shop chain Animax, part of the group Pet Network International, on Tuesday announced the opening of two new units, one in capital city Bucharest and one in Turda, following a total investment worth over EUR100,000. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]