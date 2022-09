Fondul Proprietatea Earmarks RON7B to Buy Back Its Shares

Fondul Proprietatea Earmarks RON7B to Buy Back Its Shares. Franklin Templeton, the manager of Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) has called shareholders for an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) and an Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) on November 15, a move approved by its Board of Nominees on September 20, a report sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]