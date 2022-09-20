Grup Serban Holding Reports Consolidated Revenue Of RON275M For 1H/2022, Up 71% YoY
Sep 20, 2022
Grup Serban Holding Reports Consolidated Revenue Of RON275M For 1H/2022, Up 71% YoY.
Grup Serban Holding (GSH.RO), a Romanian entrepreneurial company active in several fields in agriculture, on Tuesday said in a stock market report that it registered consolidated revenue of RON275.2 million in the first half of 2022, up 71% on the year, and a turnover of RON240 million, up 97% (...)
