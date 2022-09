Poland’s Spyrosoft Solutions Plans To Reach 100 IT Experts In Romania By End-2022

Poland’s Spyrosoft Solutions Plans To Reach 100 IT Experts In Romania By End-2022. Poland’s software engineering company Spyrosoft Solutions plans to reach 100 IT experts on the Romanian market by the end of 2022, company representatives said in a statement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]