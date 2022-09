Real Estate Developer Impact Gets EUR40M Loan from OTP to Complete 730 Apartments in Bucharest

Real Estate Developer Impact Gets EUR40M Loan from OTP to Complete 730 Apartments in Bucharest. Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO) has signed loan agreements with OTP Bank NYRT and OTP Bank Romania, it said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]