Medical Lab Network Bioclinica Revenue Rises 46% to RON230M in 2021. Bioclinica, one of the largest players in the market of medical laboratories and collection centers, posted RON230 million (EUR47 million) last year, up 46% on the previous year, ZF has calculated based on information reported to the Finance Ministry by the two largest companies in the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]