September 21, 2022

Romania's Govt. to prolonge car fuels subsidies scheme for three months
Sep 21, 2022

Romania's Govt. to prolonge car fuels subsidies scheme for three months.

In a joint meeting on September 19, the ruling coalition in Romania decided to keep in force for another three months the scheme under which RON 0.5 per litre is 50:50 subsidised by the state and oil companies, News.ro announced, citing sources familiar with the negotiations. The cost of the (...)

