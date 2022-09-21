Romania's Govt. to prolonge car fuels subsidies scheme for three months

Romania's Govt. to prolonge car fuels subsidies scheme for three months. In a joint meeting on September 19, the ruling coalition in Romania decided to keep in force for another three months the scheme under which RON 0.5 per litre is 50:50 subsidised by the state and oil companies, News.ro announced, citing sources familiar with the negotiations.