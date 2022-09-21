Canada's Liberty Spring chooses Romania for its first plant in Europe

Liberty Spring, a Canadian supplier of automotive products and services, has opened a factory in Giarmata, near Timișoara in western Romania. It is the group's first plant in Europe. "This new factory allows us to be closer to major car manufacturers and Europe's No. 1 suppliers," said Mathieu