Fondul Proprietatea seeks to buy back more than half of its shares in 2023



Franklin Templeton, the administrator of Fondul Proprietatea (BVB: FP), with a market capitalisation of RON 12 bln (6.4 bln shares worth EUR 2.4 bln), plans to buy back 3.5 bln shares worth RON 7 bln (EUR 1.4 bln) in 2023 and called the fund’s shareholders on November 15 to endorse the buyback (...)