Half of banking industry's activity is indirectly guaranteed by the state in Romania

Half of banking industry's activity is indirectly guaranteed by the state in Romania. The Romanian banks extended RON 60 bln (EUR 12 bln) worth of new loans in 2021, out of which RON 30 bln are loans guaranteed by the Government through various schemes managed by the state's institution FNGCIMM, according to a recent study by the Romanian banking Association (ARB) consulted by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]