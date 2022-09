Romania’s public debt-to-GDP ratio up 0.5pp in July to 48.8%

Romania's public debt rose by RON 6.56 bln (EUR 1.3 bln) in July to RON 628 bln (EUR 127.3 bln), compared to RON 577 bln (EUR 116.6 bln) at the end of 2021, according to data published by the Finance Ministry. The debt-to-GDP ratio edged up from 48.3% at the end of June to 48.8% at the end of