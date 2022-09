Romania taps Eurobond market for fourth time this year

Romania taps Eurobond market for fourth time this year. Romania issued on September 20 Eurobonds with maturities of 4 years (EUR 600 mln) and 7 years (EUR 750 mln) amid a cautious market shaped by expectations for a new rate hike from Fed. The bookrunners were Citi, Erste, JP Morgan, Raiffeisen Bank International and Société Générale. Romania (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]