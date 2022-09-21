JusMin Predoiu: Draft law on Supreme Council of Magistracy went through all stages of democratic procedure



JusMin Predoiu: Draft law on Supreme Council of Magistracy went through all stages of democratic procedure.

The draft law regarding the Supreme Council of the Magistracy (CMS) went “by the book” through all the stages of the required democratic procedure, from drafting to adoption, the Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, told the Chamber of Deputies plenary session, who also wanted to underscore that (...)