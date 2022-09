Sun Wave Pharma Wants Own Plant in Romania

Sun Wave Pharma Wants Own Plant in Romania. Sun Wave Pharma, a company specializing in the production of natural supplements, set up in 2008, has ambitious growth plans locally, in Romania, but also in the region, in ECE, where it wants to expand. For the next 3-4 years, the company’s plan is to open its own plant in Romania, said Bedros (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]