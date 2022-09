Freight Forwarder IB Cargo Expects EUR70M Turnover in 2022

Freight Forwarder IB Cargo Expects EUR70M Turnover in 2022. Freight forwarder IB Cargo, which delivers freight for clients in the automotive, FMCG, pharma, agriculture sectors and others, estimates it will end 2022 with EUR70 million turnover, from EUR60 million last year, according to the company’s (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]