Romania submitted candidacy for a seat in the UN Human Rights Council, president says
Sep 21, 2022
Romania submitted candidacy for a seat in the UN Human Rights Council, president says.
Romania submitted its candidacy for a seat in the UN Human Rights Council for the term 2023-2025, president Klaus Iohannis announced on September 20 during remarks at the UN General Assembly. “Romania’s solid contribution to various operations around the globe stands proof of our commitment. We (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]