Romania submitted candidacy for a seat in the UN Human Rights Council, president says

Romania submitted candidacy for a seat in the UN Human Rights Council, president says. Romania submitted its candidacy for a seat in the UN Human Rights Council for the term 2023-2025, president Klaus Iohannis announced on September 20 during remarks at the UN General Assembly. “Romania’s solid contribution to various operations around the globe stands proof of our commitment. We (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]