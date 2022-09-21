UN General Assembly: RO president says consequences of the war in Ukraine are global, calls for further solidarity



Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis addressed the general debate of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly on September 20, talking about the “unprovoked and illegal war” started by Russia in Ukraine and its global consequences. He also called for further unity and solidarity, saying that (...)