President Iohannis, at the UN in New York: Romania has supported and will continue to support Ukraine



President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Tuesday, at the UN General Assembly, that the war in Ukraine has global consequences and emphasized that Romania will continue to support this country. “We are living in difficult times. Our predecessors, who adopted the Charter of the United Nations, were (...)