Deloitte Foundation and World Vision inaugurate at Romexpo the second center for educational activities for Ukrainian children and counseling for their mothers



Deloitte Foundation and World Vision inaugurate at Romexpo the second center for educational activities for Ukrainian children and counseling for their mothers.

The Deloitte Foundation and World Vision inaugurate at Romexpo the second center that will provide educational and recreational activities for Ukrainian pupils and preschool children, as well as English and Romanian classes for their mothers, psychological, legal and occupational counseling. (...)