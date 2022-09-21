Largest pet shop network in Romania targets higher sales this year amid expansion

Animax, the largest pet shop network on the Romanian market, expects a 15% rise in turnover this year compared to 2021 amid expansion at the national level. The retailer announced the opening of two new stores in September and plans for six more by the end of the year.