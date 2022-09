MedLife Group appoints Alina Irinoiu as new Chief Financial Officer

MedLife, the largest private healthcare operator on the Romanian market, announced the appointment of Alina Irinoiu as Chief Financial Officer as of October this year. Previously, the position was held by Adrian Lungu who is retiring from the group to devote himself to personal projects.