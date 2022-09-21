New draft regulation to ban loud cars and motorcycles in Bucharest during nighttime

New draft regulation to ban loud cars and motorcycles in Bucharest during nighttime. Bucharest City Hall recently introduced a draft set of regulations aiming to decrease the amount of noise produced by traffic in the city. The project provides for the prohibition of the nighttime circulation of cars and motorcycles that produce noise above 95 decibels. The measurement of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]