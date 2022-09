MedLife Group Appoints Alina Irinoiu As Chief Financial Officer

MedLife Group Appoints Alina Irinoiu As Chief Financial Officer. MedLife, the largest private medical services operator on the Romanian market, on Wednesday (Sept 21) announced the appointment of Alina Irinoiu as MedLife’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), starting with October 1, 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]